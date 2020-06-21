People drinking in Dublin pub showing 'contempt' for those following restrictions, Cllr blasts

A councillor in Dublin says a number of bars in the south inner city area seem to be operating almost as normal - despite the pandemic restrictions.

One licenced premise selling takeaway drinks in the South William Street area last night reportedly had a crowd of up to 50 people outside.

Independent Councillor Mannix Flynn says it's an insult to local residents - and hugely unfair to pubs and restaurants that are staying closed.

"This is just contempt for the many people of this city who have actually adhered to the principals of (the) Covid-19 restrictions and stayed indoors.

"It's not good enough," he added.