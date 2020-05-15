People don't expect 'normality' until 2021 - ESRI

Most people do not expect a return to normality until 2021, with indoor social activities not expected to be a reality until at least September, according to new research from the ESRI.

The study found most people anticipate Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing measures to be lifted slowly and gradually. It was conducted among 800 adults the week before the Taoiseach's May 1 announcement on the unwinding of Covid-19 restrictions and reveals most of the population did not expect a rapid return to normality.

If restrictions are lifted in line with the dates in the roadmap, it would amount to a much quicker process than most anticipated before the strategy was announced.

The bulk of respondents expected non-essential shops and workplaces to gradually open between June and August, with that process now due to start from Monday, May 18 for certain non-essential shops and to expand from June 8 onwards.

Cafés and restaurants were expected to open in July or August, not from June 29 as was decided in the government plan, while schools and indoor leisure venues were expected to remain closed until at least September. This included sports facilities, gyms, cinemas, and pubs, all of which are currently scheduled to begin reopening from August 10 under the government roadmap.

Just 13% of people believed cocooning measures would be eased in May, while clear majorities do not expect a vaccine or eradication of the disease in Ireland this year.

A return to "normality" is not expected by most until at least 2021, the survey found. A large majority did not anticipate foreign or non-essential travel to be an option until "at least" September, while more than one-third said it would not happen until next year at the earliest.