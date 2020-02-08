People Before Profit suspends Galway election candidate  after 'unacceptable' behaviour

People Before Profit has today suspended its election candidate in Galway West, Joe Loughnane, after a claim of "unacceptable" behaviour.

PBP said: "We have been made aware of a situation regarding our Galway candidate. We are taking this matter extremely seriously."

The action follows an allegation from a young woman that Joe Loughnane broke a her phone in an incident last year, after she refused to give him her password.

In a statement released this afternoon on facebook, Joe Loughnane said:"I am suspended from the party with immediate effect and will face disciplinary proceedings. I intend to resign after Roisin's experience is dealt with officially.

"There is nothing I can say to excuse such behaviour. I should know better. I have been seeing a counsellor and will continue to do so.

"I want to take this opportunity to publicly apologise to Roisin and to ensure everyone that I accept responsibility for my actions.

"This type of behaviour is the very thing the politics I have tried to represent, rallies against. I have let down that politics, I have let down my party, I have let down all my supporters.

"I have let down the women who have supported me.

"I will be stepping down from all organisations I campaign with. I will be making every effort to ensure I fundamentally address how I can exhibit such behaviour while claiming to stand for equality."

The PBP statement, realesed in a series of tweets, added: "Such behaviour is completely unacceptable in our organisation and will result in severe sanction...The member in question has been suspended with immediate effect."

The party's Galway branch issued a further statement on Twitter, saying: "The members of People Before Profit Galway are shocked and outraged to learn of the actions of Joe Loughnane.

"We send our solidarity and support to the young woman involved...There is absolutely no place in a proudly socialist feminist party like People Before Profit for people who behave like he has...Disciplinary action will be initiated by party HQ.

"He does not represent us."