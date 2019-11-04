'People are utterly in disbelief' after body of boy found in Limerick

- with reporting from Press Association

Update 1:45pm: The Garda Technical Bureau has arrived at a house in Limerick where a boy was found dead last night.

The garda forensic unit travelled from Dublin this morning and will conduct a detailed examination of the house.

Gardaí are holding an internal conference this morning to decide on how their investigation will proceed.

The body of the boy, believed to be 11-years-old, remains at the scene at Ballynanty.

The state pathologist is due to arrive at the property later today to carry out a preliminary examination of the body.

A post mortem will take place later at University Hospital Limerick.

A 27-year old man was arrested by gardaí in connection with the boy’s death.

The man is still being questioned.

Gardaí said in a statement last night that they are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

Many locals said today they were “too shocked” and “traumatised” to speak about the tragedy.

Sinn Féin councillor John Costelloe said that the community has been left in shock.

“I went to the scene this morning and spoke to a lot of the residents and they cannot believe what has happened,” he said.

“There is a lot of numbness and devastation in the area.

“I have four kids myself and the love of a child is so special.

“To lose a child of that age, so young, is just incomprehensible.

“I am in shock. People can’t talk about it.

“At age 11 your whole life is an adventure and what has happened is awful.

That community is very close-knit and they are finding it hard to understand what has happened.

Sinn Féin Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan, who grew up around the corner from the scene, said there is a deep sense of shock.

“People are utterly in disbelief. It’s an incredibly sad thing to happen,” he added.

“The community is very strong and they will rally around the family over these difficult days and months ahead.”

Sources have confirmed that the man and boy are known to each other.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the fatal assault to come forward.

In a statement, gardaí said:

"Any person who was in the vicinity of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm last night and who saw anything suspicious or to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800- 666 -111 or any garda station."

They said that a Garda liaison officer has been appointed and investigations are ongoing.

Earlier: Gardaí 'investigating all of the circumstances' after body of boy found in Limerick

- Digital Desk staff

A man in his late 20s has been arrested after the body of a boy was found in Limerick city.

Gardaí said the boy's body was discovered at a house in the Ballynanty area of the county, shortly after 7pm.

The 11 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardaí said that they are investigating all of the circumstances of his death.

A man in his late 20s was arrested by investigating gardaí, following the discovery.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the services of both the Office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

The investigation is ongoing.