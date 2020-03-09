‘People are upset and worried’: Services working to help older people worried about Covid-19

“People are upset and worried"

That’s according to Age Action’s Head of Advocacy & Communications, Celine Clarke, whose organisation has received an increase in calls from people about Covid-19.

“Most callers have been annoyed by what they feel is a slow response...people calling feel like they’re in an information vacuum, if they’re not online they’’re not getting the information," she said.

The outbreak is already separating couples, with some callers saying that they can no longer visit their partners in nursing homes since visiting restrictions were put in place nationwide last week.

Others ask about the long-term impact of the virus - whether they will still have their hip replacement in three months, or whether their home help will still come.

“For now, we’re reassuring people that the services will be in place," she said.

Ms Clarke said that 90% of calls to the charity since Thursday have mentioned coronavirus.

“Elderly people are the most impacted by the virus and the most dependent on services," she said. “Some people were really upset about comments made in the media about who should be prioritised for treatment if there’’s a shortage of ICU beds – the young and productive or the old and the "moribund".

"Medical professionals have to make these decisions all the time but when people hear these conversations in the background without context, it can be upsetting."

Damian Lenihan, Programme Manager with Senior Line a peer-to-peer national helpline, said that it has also seen a spike in demand.

“We’ve seen an increase in calls, and we’ve seen an increase in our regular callers asking about coronavirus.

"Both our callers and our volunteers are in what seems to be the danger area – the older population."

Last week, Senior Line saw a small increase in calls of about 10%, but approximately 80% of those calls mentioned coronavirus, Mr Lenihan said.

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, which opened a dedicated information line for older people concerned about the coronavirus today, said that the line has already been busy.

“What we do is support older people so we’re just scaling up what we do," he said.

“At the end of the day, the needs of people are only just emerging. It’s hard to anticipate what’s needed. But ultimately we have to stay calm.

“And we will do everything to protect older people.

As the situation develops, as well as advice, information and emotional supports, we will ensure every older person will have access to food, medication, fuel, daily contact, and any other support that may be needed.

"We want to emphasise that these supports are free, and available to all older people, including those who have not previously used our services."

Tony Bolger, CEO of ChurchServices.TV, a website which livestreams and records church services across the country, believes that the service could be a lifeline for those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"If we see a further lockdown there could be a real need for the Church to communicate with people electronically," he said.

“A priest could deliver the service to an empty church, and even if a priest couldn’t leave their home, our system allows them to record messages and broadcast from their mobile phone.

"So priests could speak to parishioners directly from their home, give them advice or perform a sermon from their home oratory."

“We were the first to livestream from churches in 2005 and we’ve been developing and expanding our services ever since. We now have Parish TV which goes beyond livestreaming so priests can record messages and share information about their parish.

“Churches are particularly central to parishes in country areas, and they could play a really important role in keeping people informed, inspired and connected even if there’s a complete lockdown," he said.

Anyone who may have concerns for their own wellbeing, or that of an older person that they know, can contact ALONE on 0818 222 024 from 8am to 8pm Monday - Friday.

For peer-to-peer support, freephone Seniorline - 1800 80 45 91 10am to 10pm. Contact Age Action for information on (01) 475 6989.