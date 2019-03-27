NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

People are entitled to protest, says junior minister following protest at Ireland match

Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 11:04 AM

The Junior Sports Minister insists people are entitled to protest whatever way they choose and you cannot stop people smuggling tennis balls into stadiums.

Brendan Griffin was responding to last night's demonstration at the Ireland match at the Aviva Stadium where fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch.

It was in protest of John Delaney's continued involvement with the FAI in light of recent revelations.

READ MORE

Duffy delighted as Ireland take care of business after 'weird' tennis-ball delay

Minister Griffin says people are entitled to protest once it is not impacting on other people.

"Once it's peaceful and it's not violent and once it's not impacting on other people, I don't think you can prevent people from smuggling tennis balls into a stadium," said Minister Griffin.

"You know, you can conceal tennis balls pretty handily.

"People are entitled, if they want to, to protest like that but I didn't see a huge amount of tennis balls. There was quite a large attendance there last night."

More on this topic

TD: Crossed wires to blame for FAI ticket denial

Fianna Fáil: O’Keeffe still able to quiz Delaney

Quinn rules himself out of running for FAI role

McCarthy: Protest won’t help us play any better

More in this Section

New Metrolink south route set to stop at Charlemont

Student fee hike and loan scheme ruled out

Casey child sex abuse claim made to diocese

McDonald ‘doesn’t believe her own rubbish’


Lifestyle

Review: The Marriage of Figaro, Cork Opera House

6 reasons why walking is the most underrated form of exercise

How to eat your way around San Francisco’s foodie neighbourhoods

Meet Jo Slevin: A joint partner at crafts company Mr Kite Designs in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »