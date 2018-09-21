Home»Breaking News»ireland

People advised to leave plenty of time to travel for Liam Miller game

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 01:37 PM

Gardai in Cork are advising people heading to the Liam Miller Tribute match next week to leave plenty of time to travel.

Thousands are expected to attend the charity match at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Tuesday.

Shuttle buses to the stadium will operate from the city centre and Kent train station, while parking restrictions and special taxi zones will be in place nearby.


Sergeant Peter Murphy from Anglesea Street Garda Station told 96fm there is a few other things to be aware of.

He said: "It is going to be a big event - a huge number of people are coming into the city.

"It's important to bear in mind that this is a weekday and so it's effectively also a school day which I'm sure will be a nice thing for people to have a day off.

"However, business goes on as business, schools and colleges are going to be open so we're going to have the usual amount of people around the city as well a huge influx of people as well."



