Pensioner who blocked sewer pipe must avoid neighbour he harassed

By Liam Heylin
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 06:00 AM

A four-month suspended jail term was imposed yesterday on a 74-year-old man who harassed his neighbour by blocking a sewer pipe, writing abusive letters and pasting the word informer on his car.

Seán Butler, of Little Silver, Lehenaghmore, Cork, had the four-month sentence suspended for a period of two years.

Judge Con O’Leary asked the 74-year-old if he understood what was meant by the terms of the suspension. Butler replied, “If there is any interference with (the neighbour) it would be activated.”

Judge O’Leary said that was correct and that there was a further condition that Butler must not communicate with his neighbour at all for a period of two years except through solicitors.

Last week, the accused said he was extremely sorry and regretful for what he did. The defendant went on to say that his neighbour constantly reported him to the planning authorities in relation to the garage conversion and also reported to gardaí a video camera on his (Butler’s) property alleging that it was being used for surveillance of the victim. The defendant was reminded that the neighbour was entitled to make complaints to the authorities. Butler said he did not realise that at the time and said he had no problem with him now.

Pat Horan, solicitor, confirmed that after the €300 brought to Cork District Court by the defendant last week, he had brought a further €1,000 in compensation as directed.

The 74-year-old was sentenced after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a property at Fernwood Crescent, Togher, Cork, on August 17, 2018, by blocking a sewer pipe belonging to Cork County Council intending or being reckless as to whether damage would be caused. He also admitted harassment of a neighbour at Lehenaghmore between November 25 and 26, 2017.

The victim said he and his family were traumatised by the harassment from Butler following a query the victim made about a Velux window put in a garage conversion belonging to Seán Butler.

Over the next 12 months, Butler sent him six letters which were abusive and highly insulting, he blocked the sewer pipe affecting the neighbour’s property, and put a sign with the word ‘informer’ on his car.

