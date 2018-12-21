Pensioner stabbed four times, court hears

A pensioner was stabbed four times in the thighs by a man demanding that he go to his local credit union and withdraw €7,500, it was alleged yesterday when the accused applied to be released on bail.

The 66-year-old injured party has been hospitalised for treatment for his stab injuries.

At Cork District Court yesterday, Detective Garda Brian Holland objected to bail being granted to Roy Miller, aged 32, of 3 Peacock Row, North Monastery Rd.

Garda Holland said Miller was charged on Wednesday, December 19, at Gurranabraher Garda Station. The 22-year-old made no reply to any of the charges after caution.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, applied for bail on Miller’s behalf.

Det Garda Holland said the allegations were very serious in the case, namely that he allegedly carried out burglaries on December 17 and 18.

It was alleged that on December 17, he produced the leg of a chair and got the householder to hand over €260.

During this alleged incident, “He threatened to burn down the house if he did not withdraw €7,500 from his credit union the following morning”.

“The accused returned to the house and gardaí went there as a result of disturbance. They observed blood on the hall floor and one of the gardaí observed the defendant holding a large knife in the kitchen.

“The injured party came to the front door covered in blood after being stabbed four times — two times in each thigh, and a stab wound to his left arm which was a defensive wound.

“The armed support unit came to the scene because this man had a large knife.”

“The injured party is still in Cork University Hospital receiving treatment. He is a vulnerable man. He is 66 years of age and he is afraid of Roy Miller. I feel if granted bail, he will return to the injured party and commit more serious offences.”

Miller is charged with burglary of the house at Cathedral Rd, Gurranabraher, on December 17, and stealing €260, and producing an article to intimidate, namely the leg of a chair.

Miller is charged that the following day he carried out an assault causing harm to the householder, burglary, and production of a knife.

The defendant told his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, he would live at a house in Frankfield and stay away from the complainant if granted bail.

The accused was remanded in custody by Judge Olann Kelleher until today.