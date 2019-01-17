NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Pensioner seriously injured in Co Down road crash

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 10:26 PM

A pensioner has been left seriously injured after a road crash in Co Down.

A woman in her 80s was injured in a one-vehicle collision on the Bangor Road in Newtownards on Thursday evening.

One man aged in his 50s has been arrested and is helping police with their inquiries.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman made an appeal for witnesses.

“Inquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 776 17/1/19,” he said.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Newtownards

Related Articles

Woman in her 60s killed Co Leitrim crash

Woman dies in Co Donegal car crash

More in this Section

Initiative to study affect of parental alcohol misuse on children

More Leaving Cert students choose higher level since grading reform, but performance levels drop

Motorists driving in UK to need ‘Green Card’ if there is a no-deal Brexit

No-deal Brexit could be costly for Ireland putting key projects in jeopardy


Lifestyle

How to take an active interest in your children’s online lives

Is kindness key to good health?

When it’s the right time to say goodbye?

Tric Kearney: 'Internet shopping and I are finished'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »