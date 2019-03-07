NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pensioner left shocked after pipe bomb detonated outside home in Co Armagh

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 09:21 AM

A pensioner has been treated for shock after a pipe bomb detonated outside her home in Co Armagh.

The incident happened at the woman’s house in the Burnside area of Craigavon at around 12.30am.

The blast caused damage to the front door and hallway of the property.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

CraigavonNorthern Ireland

