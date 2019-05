A man is due in court in connection with a large drugs seizure in Co Meath.

Cannabis and cocaine worth €2.5m was found in Gormanston on Wednesday.

The drugs were found as part of an intelligence-led operation by the Gardaí from Ashbourne Co Meath and the Ballymun Garda Drugs Unit.

Two hand grenades also discovered at the scene were made safe by the Defence Forces.

A man in his 70s arrested at the scene is expected to appear before a judge shortly, charged in connection with the drugs seizure.