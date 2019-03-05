Pensioner dies in farm accident in Cork

A pensioner has died following an accident at a farm in Liscarroll, Co Cork, this afternoon.

The man in his 70s lost his life when he was erecting fencing. The Air Corps helicopter and the emergency services attended at the scene.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be conducted. The Health Safety Authority (HSA) and gardai are due to carry out an investigation in relation to the incident.

This is the second workplace/farming accident in Cork in a week.

On February 26, Gardaí and the HSE launched a probe following the death of a man in his 50s at a timber processing plant in Enniskeane, West Cork.

The accident happened at GP Wood in Enniskeane when the man was struck when walking or standing behind a piece of machinery at the plant. It is understood the man had worked at the plant for several decades.

Thirty-seven people were killed in workplace-related accidents in 2018 which was a drop of more than 20% on the previous year. Seventeen people died in farming accidents in Ireland in 2018.

Up to 53% of such fatalities last year were associated with farm vehicles and machinery, while 29% arose due to incidents with livestock. Twenty-four people died in farming incidents in 2017.

More than 200 people have lost their lives as a result of farm accidents over the last decade, 23 of whom were children.

Being struck by a moving vehicle is the most frequent cause of farm deaths on Irish farms. A vehicle moving at fast walking pace covers about two metres per second, so particular vigilance is needed when they are operating.