Pensioner dies following crash in Co. Down

A pensioner has died following a road crash in Co. Down.

Police say the 75-year-old woman was driving a red Citroen C1 car south along the A1 today when she was involved in a collision.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident shortly before 12.45pm.

A PSNI spokesman issued an appeal for anyone travelling on the A1 southbound between Banbridge and Dromore this afternoon and who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 844 24/11/19.