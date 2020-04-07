Pensioner describers 'nightmare' attack with wooden paddle

A pensioner who was beaten with a wooden boat paddle at his home, by a man who demanded “twenty quid,” has described the attack as “a nightmare.”

Brave Michael Manning, 81, said he tried to fend off the “animal,” who attacked him at his home in Limerick city.

The attacker, who wore a balaclava, is understood to have been looking for money for drugs, but fled without getting any.

The attack occurred around 7am at Mr Manning’s home, at Lee Estate, Island Road, on April .1

Speaking at his home, Mr Manning said: “I was asleep and he kept knocking on the door. I thought, ‘there must be something wrong’, so I came out of the bed and went out, and he burst in the very minute I opened the door.

His head was all covered, so I couldn’t recognise him. I was hit over the head with the paddles, it was shocking.”

Mr Manning said: “I was so puzzled, I didn’t know what was going on. I was trying to fight him off. It’s a nightmare, so it is.”

A neighbour rang the Gardaí and an ambulance was called.

“I was in the hospital for 10 hours. I got a lot of stitches. I’m on my own and I’ve never had anything like this in my life, and I’m 81. He must be some animal, whoever he is,” Mr Manning said

Mr Manning said he has a number of siblings, and his neighbours are always looking in on him: “The guy next door calls in and my other neighbour buys the newspaper for me, and stuff. I have some lovely neighbours.”

“I love it here,” he said poignantly, as he looked out through his net curtains.

Retired councillor and former mayor, John Gilligan, who lives in the estate, condemned the attack: “The whole country is pulling together, asking everybody to lock down, especially the elderly, who are the most vulnerable in society.

"And while we are doing that, there are some people who take an aged and vulnerable person and viciously attack him at his own doorstep.

"That goes against the norms of society and its a dreadful thing to happen.”

Gardaí confirmed they were called to an assault at Lee Estate and said their investigations are “ongoing”.