NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Pensioner accused of indecent abuse of boy in 1980s

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 03:38 PM
By Tom Tuite

A 74-year-old Dublin man is to face trial accused of indecently abusing a teenage boy in the 1980s.

The man was remanded on bail after appearing before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

He was ordered to appear again in seven weeks to be served with a book of evidence.

The defendant, with an address in a north Dublin suburb, faces five charges.

He is accused of indecent assault of a then 14-year-old boy on dates from February 1985 until January 1986.

READ MORE: Trainee pilot injured in light aircraft crash near Waterford Airport

He is also accused of committing acts of gross indecency twice, between September 1986 and December 1987.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at a house in north Dublin.

More on this topic

Donald Trump revives fight for border wall with new budget request

What football can do to tackle rise of hooliganism and why it must act now

Gender-neutral AI voice assistant developed to ‘combat gender bias’

Almost 1,000 hotel rooms were delivered in Dublin last year


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Dubliners on housing list may be offered grant to relocate to rural Ireland

Sean Spicer says strong relationship remains between Ireland and US

Sinn Féin hopeful EU solidarity with Ireland continues

Happy Monday: Wet and windy week ahead


Lifestyle

From mushroom drinks to aura photography: All the wellness trends from South by Southwest

How to reset your fitness mindset if you’ve lost your gym mojo

6 ways to not kill your plants if you’re a millennial who can’t keep anything alive

Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending – 5 ways to wear the denim classic

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »