Pensioner accused of indecent abuse of boy in 1980s

A 74-year-old Dublin man is to face trial accused of indecently abusing a teenage boy in the 1980s.

The man was remanded on bail after appearing before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today.

He was ordered to appear again in seven weeks to be served with a book of evidence.

The defendant, with an address in a north Dublin suburb, faces five charges.

He is accused of indecent assault of a then 14-year-old boy on dates from February 1985 until January 1986.

He is also accused of committing acts of gross indecency twice, between September 1986 and December 1987.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at a house in north Dublin.