News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Penneys warns of clothes shortage due to coronavirus

Penneys warns of clothes shortage due to coronavirus
Italian soldiers wearing sanitary masks in Milan. Picture: AP
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 06:19 AM

By Eamon Quinn and Geoff Percival

Global shares crashed as fears over the fallout of the spread of the coronavirus in Italy hit the shares of Ryanair and EasyJet hard, and led to a warning from retailer Penneys about potential difficulties sourcing its clothes from Chinese factories later this year.

Penneys owner ABF said supplies could be hit should the reopening of Chinese factories be delayed because the retailer sources much of its clothing lines from Asia.

Amid fears that Italy could be tipped into another recession, the shockwaves sent global shares reeling.

Worst hit were the airlines and travel firms as investors feared that fewer tourists and business people will travel in Europe.

Shares in Ryanair tanked by 13% EasyJet shares tumbled 17%, while IAG, the owner of Aer Lingus, British Airways, and Vueling, shed 9%. Shares in travel giant TUI also tumbled by 10%.

Global stock indices slumped: The Ftse 100 in London lost 247 points, or 3.3%, and the Stoxx index that tracks Europe’s largest companies fell even more, by 3.7%. Other signals of global economic stress flashed red.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Penneys owner warns of hit to clothing supply from China

The price of crude oil slid by $2.40 to $56.10 a barrel on fears over European and global economic growth, and the price of gold soared to a seven-year high of over $1,677 an ounce, as investors sought havens for their money.

The Iseq index of Irish shares suffered more than many European stock markets — dropping 4.3%.

Bank of Ireland shares declined 5% as it posted 2019 earnings and CRH, the global building products firm, shed 3.7%.

“Coronavirus concerns have hit markets hard today, with a more global reach raising fears that the virus cannot be contained as easily as many had presumed,” said Joshua Mahony, a senior market analyst at online brokers IG.

Experts had so far focused on the effects on European businesses from their disrupted supply chains with China.

Capital Economics said the weekend cases of the virus in Italy gave “another channel through which the virus could hurt the economy”, making “another recession in Italy more likely than not”.

Meanwhile, Irish citizens were advised not to travel to parts of Italy where the virus is spreading.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Ryanair and EasyJet shares tank as travel fears hit

More on this topic

Italy game in doubt over coronavirusItaly game in doubt over coronavirus

Barcelona coach Setien plays down coronavirus fears ahead of Napoli testBarcelona coach Setien plays down coronavirus fears ahead of Napoli test

World must prepare for coronavirus pandemic, says global health chiefWorld must prepare for coronavirus pandemic, says global health chief

Irish Examiner View: Coronavirus spreading - Be preparedIrish Examiner View: Coronavirus spreading - Be prepared


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for help to find Limerick teenager last seen in DublinGardaí appeal for help to find Limerick teenager last seen in Dublin

Languages key in overhaul of curriculumLanguages key in overhaul of curriculum

Mary Lou McDonald reveals gardaí aware of threats made against herMary Lou McDonald reveals gardaí aware of threats made against her

Dublin City Council elects new Lord MayorDublin City Council elects new Lord Mayor


Lifestyle

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new. In fact, on the dating apps I signed up to, I’ve had an overwhelming number of replies — but only from sexually enthusiastic younger men.Sex File: Dating a younger man is socially acceptable

Their paths first crossed in the classroom 13 years ago for childhood sweethearts Emma Murphy and Kevin Leahy.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love started in the classroom for childhood sweethearts

“This podcast features something never previously heard — anywhere, from anyone — the confession tape of an Irish serial killer.'Podcast Corner: Chilling story of an Irish serial killer

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »