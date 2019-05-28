Penalising TD for swing-gate is ‘impossible’

Penalising Maria Bailey over the “swing-gate” scandal will be near impossible, despite widespread calls within Fine Gael for her to be sanctioned.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and party bosses were left “blindsided” by Ms Bailey’s car-crash appearance on Today With Seán O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1 yesterday morning, and were fuming at her disastrous performance, it has been confirmed.

A major firestorm erupted in the wake of the interview, and Ms Bailey is now isolated, having gone on a “solo run” by giving the RTÉ interview and a sit-down interview to a Sunday newspaper, without consulting with her party.

In the aftermath of the radio interview, there were calls within Cabinet and the wider Fine Gael party for Leo Varadkar to remove Ms Bailey as Chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, a move which would cost her about €10,000 a year.

However, as ministers gathered for a Cabinet meeting, senior Government and Fine Gael figures were claiming to do so would require proof of misconduct, which is hard to establish.

“She has made an awful eejit of herself and caused real anger in the party, but as far as a sanction, what has she done wrong to merit one? Where is the misconduct?” said one minister.

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar told the Irish Examiner that he will await his private meeting with Ms Bailey before making any decision as to her fate.

Simon Harris, the health minister, said Ms Bailey, his second cousin, could have withdrawn her injury claim before the elections.

He said the RTÉ interview with the Dún Laoghaire TD was “unfortunate” and saw her “blaming lots” of other people.

He also questioned why she had not spoken to Leo Varadkar in advance of going on the radio show.

He added: “I think it is appropriate that the Taoiseach will obviously meet with Deputy Bailey. I think that is regrettable that that didn’t happen in advance of an interview.

"I think it was important he was afforded that opportunity to have that meeting with Maria. When you withdraw a claim, perhaps that is an acknowledgement that perhaps that claim shouldn’t have proceeded.

"Yet the interview very much seemed to be in the space of blaming lots of people.”

Regina Doherty, the social protection minister, said it “is a tremendous pity” that Ms Bailey went on RTÉ and “did herself a disservice”.

Charlie Flanagan, the justice minister, says he believes Ms Bailey’s interview was “ill-judged in both tone and content”.

Mr Flanagan said Ms Bailey’s case seeking damages was an issue on the doorsteps in the run-up to the elections, adding “I accept that the optics have not been good”.

- additional reporting by Elaine Loughlin and Juno McEnroe