News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pelosi hails ‘brilliant’ friendship between US and Ireland

Pelosi hails ‘brilliant’ friendship between US and Ireland
By Press Association
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 10:40 PM

The US Speaker has praised the friendship between her nation and Ireland as “brilliant”.

Dressed in green ahead of St Patrick’s Day, Nancy Pelosi made the remark as she welcomed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the Capitol.

President Donald Trump was invited to attend the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon event but said at an earlier press conference that he was “busy” and had “other things to do”.

It comes after long-running tensions between Mr Trump and Ms Pelosi.

The guest list for the luncheon included Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis, Democratic Unionist Party MP Ian Paisley and Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken.

Ms Pelosi extended a welcome to all of the guests in brief remarks before inviting Mr Varadkar to address the gathering.

Ian Paisley MP at the Speaker’s luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington DC during the Taoiseach’s visit to the US (Niall Carson/PA)
Ian Paisley MP at the Speaker’s luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington DC during the Taoiseach’s visit to the US (Niall Carson/PA)

“We are coming together at a challenging time globally … but we are coming together at a time where the friendship between our two countries is so brilliant,” she said.

“It is an honour to welcome the Taoiseach once again to the Capitol to return some of the hospitality he extended to us on our trip to Ireland.”

In his address, Mr Varadkar referred to the friendship between the two countries as an “historic bond that goes back centuries”.

Congressman Richard Neal (left) and Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, applauding Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s speech (Niall Carson/PA)
Congressman Richard Neal (left) and Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, applauding Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s speech (Niall Carson/PA)

He referred to recent changes in Ireland, including the recent inconclusive general election which left him as a caretaker Taoiseach in the wait for a new government to be agreed, as well as the resumption of power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

But he said the impact of coronavirus “reminds us that we, humans, are not masters of our world”.

“This is a problem that is global,” he said.

“The virus knows no borders and we all have to work together to combat it.”

Mr Varadkar added that three things will remain the same, Ireland’s commitment to “staying at the heart of the European Union and at the centre of EU-US relations”, facing challenges together “in a spirit of partnership” and protecting the achievement of peace.

“Whatever lies ahead, we will protect the achievements of the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement. Thank you for sharing this determination,” he added.

More on this topic

Varadkar raises issue of undocumented Irish in Trump meetingVaradkar raises issue of undocumented Irish in Trump meeting

Visa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to IrelandVisa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to Ireland

Hillary Clinton: In a new lightHillary Clinton: In a new light

Irish woman found dead with her two children and husband in USIrish woman found dead with her two children and husband in US


IrelandLeo VaradkarUSTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Q&A: What you need to know about school and college closuresQ&A: What you need to know about school and college closures

Varadkar: Government discussing issues raised by Covid-19 with employers and unionsVaradkar: Government discussing issues raised by Covid-19 with employers and unions

Court sittings to be 'scaled back' amid coronavirus concernsCourt sittings to be 'scaled back' amid coronavirus concerns

Taoiseach restates Ireland's dedication to EU during US address Taoiseach restates Ireland's dedication to EU during US address


Lifestyle

We’ve given the green light to this season’s hot hue, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: How to make your wardrobe go green

As we adapt to the new normal of Covid-19, Ciara McDonnell gives you the inside scoop on stockpiling.Covid-19: Taking stock - what should we be buying?

Joe McNamee shares some upcoming food eventsThe Menu: Serving up the latest food news

Apart of education, perhaps the biggest part, is about teaching students to see the world. It’s about asking them to understand what exists outside of themselves.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: With this virus, kids need to know that compassion is key

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »