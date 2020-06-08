Pedestrianisation of Cork streets could take two more weeks following objections

The pedestrianisation of three Cork city streets to facilitate social distancing could take another two weeks to implement after objections were raised.

And plans for new and temporary bike lanes and for up to 11 new public bike scheme docking stations — 10 to the west of the city, one to the east — are also in the pipeline.





The details emerged last night as city councillors were told while there has been overwhelming support for the pedestrianisation plans unveiled in early May for Paul St, Pembroke St and Tuckey St, some concerns have been expressed.

Green Cllr Dan Boyle said the city should use Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act 1994 and introduce the measures immediately and seek feedback later.

But in a report, chief executive Ann Doherty said 200 submissions had been made during a week of public consultation, with 175 in support of the measures.

A total of 62 submissions were made on the Tuckey St plan, with 54 supportive of pedestrianisation, six general observations, and four objections. A total of 59 submissions were made about Pembroke St, with 45 in support, one general observation and nine objections. There were a total of 86 submissions about the Paul St proposals, with 76 in support, one observation and nine objections.

Concerns relate to access for deliveries and the removal of disabled parking spaces.

Labour Cllr John Maher said the city should be brave and just get on with it based on the success of the Marina pedestrianisation.

The council's director of operations, David Joyce, said it's hoped the various concerns can be addressed within the next two weeks: “We are conscious of the delay and we know that people want action now but we had public consultation, we are now working through the issues."

Meanwhile, the public consultation on plans for a one-way pedestrianisation system along French Church Street and Carey’s Lane, and along Cook Street and Marlboro Street, to facilitate social distancing until the end of August, concluded last night. They will be considered over the coming days.

Separately, on-street parking charges were reintroduced yesterday while free parking remains in place at the council's two multi-storey car parks, Paul St and North Main St. Free parking will continue at the facilities for now but it is subject to ongoing review, City Hall said.

The Black Ash park & ride facility also reopened, with capacity reduced to about 20% of normal levels. Passengers have been told that they may experience delays in accessing the bus at peak times.

People availing of takeaway, and 'click and collect’ options from city centre businesses can also use free set-down areas at South Mall, Grand Parade, Parnell Place, Drawbridge St and Cornmarket St where parking is free for 15 minutes.