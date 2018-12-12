NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Pedestrian struck by van in Limerick

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 11:34 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a van in Co Limerick.

Gardaí in Bruff, Co Limerick are investigating the collision in Hospital which happened today.

At approximately 5.40pm a man, 33, was seriously injured after being struck by a van on Main St, Hospital.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital.

His condition is described as critical.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and diversions are in place, it is expected to stay closed until at least tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with any information or anyone who may have been on the road between 5.25pm and 5.50pm to contact them at Bruff Garda station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Garda in shock after fatal collision with pedestrian, colleague tells trial

Donegal councillor charged with assault causing harm to two men on night out

Ian Paisley faces calls to quit after claims he failed to declare third holiday

Victims of vintage car deception contact gardai after photograph of vehicles published by media


Lifestyle

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »