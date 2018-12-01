Pedestrian struck by lorry in Tipperary road accident dies

A 39-year-old man has died in Hospital following a traffic collision in Co Tipperary which occurred on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead in South Tipperary General Hospital yesterday evening.

The man sustained serious injuries when he was struck by a lorry on the N24 at Knockanore near Clonmel at approximately 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The local Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí investigating the incident are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

- Digital Desk