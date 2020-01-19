Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Cork overnight

A man in his 30s is in hospital with what are being described as serious injuries after a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian overnight.

Gardaí in Cork are investigating the incident which occurred on the N71 in the Ballylangley area, Bandon at around 1.20am this morning.

The injured man was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance for treatment, while the driver was unharmed.

Visibility in the area was poor at the time due to heavy fog.

The road is currently closed between the Forge at Innishannon Village and the Kevin O’Leary roundabout for forensic examination with diversions are in place.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.