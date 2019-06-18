News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pedestrian injured as truck sheds load in Cork city centre

Christy Ring Bridge in Cork city centre
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 01:55 PM

A pedestrian has been injured after a truck shed its load on Christy Ring Bridge in Cork city centre this lunchtime.

Eyewitnesses said a flatbed building supplies truck appeared to shed several wooden sheets it was carrying as it drove from Lavitt's Quay north onto Christy Ring Bridge around 1pm.

A pedestrian who was walking on the western footpath was apparently struck by some of the sheets as they fell onto the path.

One eyewitness said she had just crossed the bridge towards Cork Opera House and heard a loud bang and turned around to se several wooden sheets on the footpath and a person lying on the ground.

Gardai and paramedics rushed to the scene and rendered assistance to the injured pedestrian, and directed traffic.

There is no update yet on the person's condition.

