Pedestrian in serious condition after being struck by truck in Carlow town centre

A pedestrian is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck and dragged under a truck in the centre of Carlow town.

It is understood the incident happened at around 5pm on a pedestrian crossing along Kennedy Avenue at the junction of Barrack St close to the entrance of the Supervalu supermarket.

The man, who is in his mid-40s, is believed to have suffered severe head injuries but several people on the busy Avenue rushed to his aid after witnessing the horror accident.

He was dragged several metres along the road before, it is believed, the truck driver became aware of what had happened, due to members of the public alerting him to what was occurring.

Luckily for the pedestrian, a local nurse and passing doctor saw what happened and quickly administered medical help.

Advanced paramedics stationed at the nearby Carlow/Kilkenny ambulance base were on the scene in less than 10 minutes. The fire services and gardaí also arrived to provide additional help to the paramedics.

The paramedic, who did not wish to be named said: “The man is lucky to be alive. Thankfully a doctor, nurse and ourselves were on the scene within minutes.

We managed to stabilise the man who is in a serious condition and once we did that we took him by ambulance to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny which is 38 kilometres away.

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating what happened and the scene has been cordoned off. Anyone with information is asked to contact them on 059-913 6620