Pedestrian in critical condition after collision with cyclist in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision involving a cyclist and a pedestrian in Co Tipperary.

It happened at approximately 6.35pm yesterday at the N24, Glenconnor Upper in Clonmel.

A male pedestrian in his 70s was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital with serious head injuries and is currently in a critical condition.

Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí at Clonmel are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision, particularly any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.