Pedestrian dies following collision in Co Antrim

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a vehicle in Co Antrim.

The woman, aged in her forties, died in hospital following the accident on the Shore Road in Newtownabbey on Friday.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a man died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on Frosses Road, Ballymoney, on Friday.

Police said 88-year-old Daniel Louden, who was from the Ballymoney area, was taken to hospital following the collision which occurred at approximately 8am on Friday.

He died in hospital on Saturday evening.