News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pedestrian dies after collision with motorcycle in Dublin

Pedestrian dies after collision with motorcycle in Dublin
By Marita Moloney
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 12:50 PM

Latest: A man in his 50s has died following a road collision between a pedestrian and a motorcycle in Dublin today.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.45am this morning on the Malahide Road between the Artane roundabout and the junction with the Kilmore Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Dublin City Mortuary for a full post-mortem examination.

The other man who was traveling on the motorbike was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries.

The road remains closed to facilitate a garda forensic examination and traffic is being diverted via the Kilmore Road and Ardlea Road.

Gardaí in Coolock are investigating the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

They are particularly looking to speak with motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock garda station on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

'It hurts me to my soul': McGregor regrets disappointing fans over pub incident

Earlier: Emergency services responding to 'serious' collision in Dublin

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road collision in Dublin.

The incident occurred after 9am this morning on the Malahide Road near the Artane Roundabout.

It is understood a pedestrian was injured in the collision.

The Malahide Road is closed on the Donnycarney side of the roundabout while gardaí attend the scene.

Traffic is being diverted via the Kilmore Road and Ardlea Road and there are tailbacks on approach from the city side in particular.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the Malahide Road, no details are available at this stage."

READ MORE

Fine Gael TD John Deasy will not contest next general election

More on this topic

Heavy delays on M50 northbound after vehicle fireHeavy delays on M50 northbound after vehicle fire

Woman seriously injured after two-car crash in MonaghanWoman seriously injured after two-car crash in Monaghan

Three hospitalised following serious crash in MonaghanThree hospitalised following serious crash in Monaghan

Two die after separate road accidents in TipperaryTwo die after separate road accidents in Tipperary

TOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Anonymising abuse records expensive, archives council toldAnonymising abuse records expensive, archives council told

Restructure will see 1,800 more gardaí on frontlineRestructure will see 1,800 more gardaí on frontline

Q&A: What you need to know as the Government decide to publish report on Public Services CardQ&A: What you need to know as the Government decide to publish report on Public Services Card

‘Continuity IRA’ bombing a ‘deliberate attempt to kill police’‘Continuity IRA’ bombing a ‘deliberate attempt to kill police’


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »