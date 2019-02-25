NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 08:31 AM

A man has been killed in a crash in Co Derry.

The pedestrian, in his 30s, was struck by a car in Quilly Road in Coleraine on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at around 6.45pm.

The road was closed overnight and reopened on Monday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

- Press Association

