Pedestrian dies after being hit by 4x4 in Galway

Saturday, September 15, 2018 - 08:19 AM

A female pedestrian in her 70s has died after she was struck by a 4x4 in Galway last night.

The collision occurred on the southbound lane of the M18 near junction 17 at Cloughboley, Ardrahan shortly after 9pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the injured woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the 4x4 was uninjured.

The woman’s body has been moved to University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators examined the crash site and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to contact Gort garda station at 091-636400 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

GalwayRoad Collision

