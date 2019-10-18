News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pedestrian, 70, being treated for life-threatening injuries after collision with car

Pedestrian, 70, being treated for life-threatening injuries after collision with car
He is currently being treated at St Vincent's Hospital for life-threatening injuries.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 08:06 PM

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information about a serious road collision in Cabinteely last Wednesday.

A 70-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car by the pedestrian traffic lights on the Leopardstown Road around 10.10pm.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area on Wednesday, October 16, between 10pm and 10.20pm, and who may have witnessed anything, or drivers who may have dash cam footage, to contact Cabinteely Garda Station on (01) 6665400, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

'Plan B is no-deal': Taoiseach says new Brexit deal is final offer from EU

