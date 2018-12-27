NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pedestrian, 62, dies following car collision in Longford

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 09:29 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A 62-year-old male pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Co Longford last night.

The accident happened near Aughnacliffe at approximately 7pm.

The man's body has been taken to Tullamore Regional Hospital for post-mortem.

The 44-year-old female driver of the car involved was uninjured.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Gardaí in Granard are asking anyone with information to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.


