Pedestrian, 60, dies in Waterford crash

Gardaí in Co Waterford are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash last night.

At 8.15pm yesterday, gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a serious collision between a truck and a male pedestrian at Killossera, Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

The 60-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site.

The deceased man was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford and the local Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058-48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.