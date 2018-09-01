Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pedestrian, 60, dies following collision in Cavan

Saturday, September 01, 2018 - 08:26 AM

A man, 60, has died following a collision in Bailieboro, Co Cavan last night.

The fatal incident between the pedestrian and a van occurred at Greagharue on the Bailieboro to Kells road at around 9.10pm.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cavan General Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place at a later stage.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic Collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 8.30pm and 9.20pm to contact them in Bailieboro on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

