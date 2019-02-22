NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations to be closed this weekend

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 10:57 AM
By Vivienne Clarke

Dublin’s Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations will be closed this weekend to facilitate ongoing work to the Victorian roof of Pearse Street station.

This the third-weekend closure of 13 scheduled for the works which commenced in November and will continue until July 2020.

Pearse Street station.

“Most of the work is taking place at night time, but we need to do daytime work occasionally,” explained Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny.

Previous weekend closures took place in October and January, with the next scheduled weekend closures on March 9 and March 10 (not entire weekend, up to 10am on Sunday March 10) and April 13 and April 14 (all weekend).

Mr Kenny said that weekends are the quietest times at the two city centre stations.

Dart services from the north of the line into the city will terminate at Connolly Station for the weekend, while services from Bray and Greystones will cease at Grand Canal Dock.

Mainline rail services to Wexford will recommence from Bray with bus transfers from Connolly station to Bray.

Mr Kenny explained that the roof structure of Pearse Street station, which dates from the 1880s, is in poor condition, and protective mesh netting has been in place in the station below roof level in recent years to protect customers and rail services, due to the corrosion which has occurred.

Separately, the following service alterations are also in place this weekend for Irish Rail passengers:

Dublin/Belfast Enterprise – Saturday February 23 and Sunday February 24

Due to Translink engineering works, there will be bus transfers between Newry and Belfast for all Enterprise services on Saturday and Sunday. Bus transfers from Belfast will depart 10 minutes earlier than standard train departure times.

Kildare to Portlaoise – Saturday night February 23, Sunday morning February 24

Due to Engineering works between Kildare and Portlaoise, bus transfers will be in place on Cork, Limerick services between Kildare and Portlaoise from 7pm on Saturday to 11am on Sunday.

