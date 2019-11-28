News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalised

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 04:05 PM

A piano installed at a Dublin train station is being sent for repairs after being vandalised.

The piano was placed in Pearse Station more than two years ago, with commuters encouraged to play the instrument.

However, Irish Rail says it will be out of action for some time due to "extensive mindless" vandalism.

It said a piano tuner is now working to restore the piano back to "its former glory".

Curragh Defence Forces training camp 'not fit for anybody' claim members of Oireachtas Committee


