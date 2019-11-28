Pearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalised

A piano installed at a Dublin train station is being sent for repairs after being vandalised.

Our #Pearsepiano will be out of action for some time due to extensive mindless vandalism. @irishpianotuner is currently working to get it back to its former glory. pic.twitter.com/xqp7sAIhuG — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 28, 2019

The piano was placed in Pearse Station more than two years ago, with commuters encouraged to play the instrument.

However, Irish Rail says it will be out of action for some time due to "extensive mindless" vandalism.

It said a piano tuner is now working to restore the piano back to "its former glory".