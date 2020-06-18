News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pearse Doherty taken to hospital 'as a precaution' after suffering back spasm at Leinster House

Pearse Doherty
By Paul Hosford
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 12:40 PM

Sinn Féin's Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after injuring his back in Leinster House.

The Donegal TD was taken by ambulance from the complex after hurting himself in his Dáil office.

While an ambulance was called, a party spokesperson said that it was a precautionary measure and Mr Doherty was taken to hospital.

A party statement said:

“Pearse Doherty had a mild back spasm whilst in his Dáil office and has gone to A&E as a precaution.”

Mr Doherty was removed by stretcher Leinster House and was seen lying on the stretcher with a face covering over his mouth and nose before the ambulance left the Kildare Street side of the complex.

