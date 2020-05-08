Peadar Tóibin reveals finance was 'point of contention' in meeting with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are continuing to rule out tax hikes on higher earners in government negotiations, according to Peadar Tóibin.

Áontu Leader and the party's only elected TD, Peadar Tóibín met with Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary for a two-hour meeting on Thursday, about whether his party could play a "significant part of the political project".

"It was an interesting meeting," Mr Tóibín said, "a chance for us to see if we could test the waters, and see if our goals could be inserted into the next government.

"We would be calling for fair taxes, for tax exiles to pay their fair share, and for housing and healthcare to get increased funding and reform of regional development.

"We would like to see the Apple tax clawed back in the future, and for the ECB to start to finance the government directly, the same as England's Central Bank has financed England in this crisis."

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael set out their initial policy framework a number of weeks ago in which they said that they would not increase taxes in order to deal with the Covid-19 economic fallout.

The decision to rule out such increases has been criticised by political opponents as well as economists, who say ruling out tax increases for high earning individuals will hinder a "fair recovery", inevitably leading to the most vulnerable bearing the brunt of the recession.

"Financial issues were a point of contention," Mr Tóibin added.

"There was definitely a difference of opinion on tax and how to fund a difficult future, we raised the issue that their initial document offered everything for everyone, while income tax remained the same, but they were unmoved."

Points of agreement were found on issues around healthcare and housing as well as issues around Irish unity, in which Áontu advocated for a New Ireland forum and voting rights for citizens in Northern Ireland to vote in presidential elections.

"We felt there was an open ear from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on the issues around unity," Mr Toibin added.

"I think they want to give the future government at least the impression of change, some level of stamp to differentiate itself from the past."

Áontu will hold an Ard Comhairle in the coming days in order to decide whether they are to join the government coalition.

"It's been 90 days since the election, we're not going to dilly-dally on this.," Mr Tóibin added.

"In no other sector would you get away with working at this pace."