NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Peadar Tóibín names new political party Aontú

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 06:39 AM

Former Sinn Féin politician Peadar Tóibín has named his new political party Aontú.

Mr Tóibín unveiled the name in a post on Twitter ahead of a public meeting in Belfast on Monday night.

The Meath West TD said the city was chosen for the announcement because it was the birthplace of the United Irishmen.

In a tweet Mr Tóibín said: “Belfast was the birth place of the United Irishmen who fought for a free, independent and pluralist Ireland for Catholic, Protestant and Dissenter.

“In 30 minutes we will launch our new name and our vision in the same city.”

The tweet was accompanied by an image and the word Aontú, which means unity and consent.

Mr Tóibín resigned from Sinn Féin in November after 21 years as a member of the party, saying he was going to build a new 32-county movement.

READ MORE: ‘The stuff of nightmares’: Tragic Donegal quartet were on farewell night out

He had been suspended by Sinn Féin after defying the party and voting against the proposed abortion legislation to allow terminations up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and in limited circumstances thereafter.

The Sinn Féin policy was to support the legislation.

Aontú is expected to run candidates in council elections in Northern Ireland and the Republic in May.

A united Ireland and economic justice are among Aontú’s key aims.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

AontúPeadar TóibinSinn Féiin

More in this Section

Fresh calls to remove Cork's Patrick St car ban

Murder probe after ‘horrific’ attack in Belfast

Dublin councillor calls on candidates 'to think again' before using 'disgusting' election posters

Master of the High Court wrong to describe Abhaile service as 'a sick joke'


Lifestyle

Making Cents: These boots are made for selling all your old stuff

Melissa McCarthy’s move away from comedy has paid off

How 'Welcome to Night Vale' creators turned a podcast into a live event

Is noise pollution damaging our health?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »