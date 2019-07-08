PDForra private health plan to be extended

A private healthcare plan created by a Defence Forces representative association, as a result of dwindling resources in the Defence Forces medical corps, has proved so successful that it is planned to roll it out to the families of military personnel’s and veterans.

PDForra created the Medical Assistance Scheme last year so members could get treatment at a private hospital in the North for a nominal contribution of €1 per week.

Damien Quigley, national support officer, said nearly 2,000 of its members, who are all enlisted personnel, had joined the scheme to date.

“To date, 83 members have attended the Knightsbridge private hospital in the Lisburn Road for treatment. Originally we envisaged that most of the referrals would be for orthopedics, but they have also dealt with ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) issues and general surgery as well,” said Mr Quigley.

PDForra took the decision to put €150,000 of its own funds into the scheme to start it off, because the association knew most of its members couldn’t afford private health insurance and were suffering because of the lack of manpower in the Defence Forces medical corps.

“This is the most successful scheme we have ever run,” said Mr Quigley.