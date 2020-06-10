News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

PBP TD raises questions about planned fracked gas terminal in Cork Harbour

PBP TD raises questions about planned fracked gas terminal in Cork Harbour
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 07:43 AM

A People Before Profit TD is asking if the Green Party is aware of plans for a fracked gas terminal in Cork Harbour.

Bríd Smith says it raises serious questions over the ongoing government formation talks.

Deputy Smith says Eamon Ryan must get clarification from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as to whether they will ban this practice.

According to Ms Smith the plans are in an advanced stage.

"Have they got a strong enough commitment from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as per one of their demands of the negotiations for a future government that there will be an outright, absolute ban on the importation of fracked gas from the USA?" asked Ms Smith.

"If they haven't got that then I think this raises serious questions both for the climate movement and for the Green Party's talks with the government."

She said that the issue is not only important for people living near Cork Harbour but also for members of the Green Party and climate change activists.

"So it really has to be clarified - how strong is the commitment to stop any plans to import fracked gas from the USA into this country or indeed from any other part of the world?"

READ MORE

Government talks: Frustration as parties fail to agree on climate targets

More on this topic

A brief history of fracking as UK government announces moratorium on the process A brief history of fracking as UK government announces moratorium on the process

TD raises fracking concerns in Port of Cork's deal with US firm for LNG importsTD raises fracking concerns in Port of Cork's deal with US firm for LNG imports

Govt support for terminal in Kerry that would import fracked gas draws widespread criticismGovt support for terminal in Kerry that would import fracked gas draws widespread criticism

Tremor halts fracking at UK’s only active siteTremor halts fracking at UK’s only active site


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Fracking

More in this Section

Leading researcher calls for Government to implement plans to stamp out Covid-19Leading researcher calls for Government to implement plans to stamp out Covid-19

Guidelines for reopening hospitality sector published amid call to reduce 2m social distancing ruleGuidelines for reopening hospitality sector published amid call to reduce 2m social distancing rule

Housing Alliance calls for new government to introduce affordable rental schemeHousing Alliance calls for new government to introduce affordable rental scheme

Tayto Park to reopen with limited capacity from June 18Tayto Park to reopen with limited capacity from June 18


Lifestyle

They say some stories don’t translate to film. Well, in Death Come True, we’re about to find out if that’s true for gaming. Not only is Death Come True a wacky Full Motion Video (FMV) game, but it’s coming from Japan, with all the cultural differences that might bring.GameTech: Death Come True impresses with cinematic scenes

As the 25th anniversary of the death of the beloved Cork guitarist occurs on Sunday, Des O’Driscoll looks back at some of his seminal performancesRory Gallagher remembered 25 years on in five iconic gigs

Make a spa day at home with tips from the professionals, writes Rachel Marie WalshHow to get the spa experience - at home

What acne is, how common it is and how to manage it to your best abilityThe Skin Nerd: Let's start the conversation about acne

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »