News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Payments to people injured during the Troubles 'should be tiered', commissioner says

Payments to people injured during the Troubles 'should be tiered', commissioner says
Judith Thompson
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 12:45 PM

Payments to those injured during the Troubles should be tiered depending on how badly hurt they are, the victims' commissioner said.

Legislation must be passed in the UK to introduce a pension for the most severely and permanently afflicted, Judith Thompson added.

Survivors of the conflict have been pressing ministers to act for years.

Ms Thompson said: "While there are political sensitivities around eligibility for a pension this move has the support of all political parties in Stormont and in Westminster and I am clear that these recommendations are a fair and reasonable response to supporting the needs of those who suffered the most.

"There is now a moral obligation on government to ensure this modest pension arrangement is introduced as quickly as possible to allow those people who qualify to access it as quickly as possible.

"Their suffering increases by the day and their time is running out."

Ms Thompson recommended the pension be paid in a tiered approach according to the severity of injury and backdated to the December 2014 Stormont House Agreement

The Commissioner's advice was published today.

She said it progressed the agreement of local politicians to support an acceptable way forward to implement the proposal for a pension.

The commissioner added the pension would provide a degree of financial security while recognising the acute and enduring harm suffered by individuals and their families, often for many decades, as a consequence of the legacy of the conflict.

The determination, resilience and endurance of victims and survivors in the face of the most adverse circumstances is inspirational and the implementation of this pension is the recognition they deserve.

"We cannot allow this to continue to be a political football and the Government cannot kick this issue down the road any longer."

Progress at Stormont stalled over the inclusion of a small number of perpetrators of violence who suffered injuries among those eligible.

READ MORE

Investigation finds student pilot lost control of aircraft in minor Cork Airport crash

More on this topic

Victims of Troubles killings rally for truthVictims of Troubles killings rally for truth

Most notorious areas of Belfast now flooded with Troubles tourists, guide saysMost notorious areas of Belfast now flooded with Troubles tourists, guide says

Sickening sense of déjà vu for those who lived through TroublesSickening sense of déjà vu for those who lived through Troubles

Politicians ignoring obligations: Deadlock must end to end violencePoliticians ignoring obligations: Deadlock must end to end violence

The TroublesTOPIC: The Troubles

More in this Section

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and ResearchMicheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Government set to oppose EU daylight saving time plansGovernment set to oppose EU daylight saving time plans

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water


Lifestyle

Close to Lisbon but far less crowded, this pleasant town is the ideal base for rest and relaxation, says Liz Ryan.Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

Here are some ideas if you’re finding shows limited in terms of representation.5 shows that will offer your child a more diverse view of the world

Mix up your usual Friday night fish supper with this Japanese inspired number.How to make salmon teriyaki

Limestone, a river and Theodore Roosevelt. Luke Rix-Standing peels through the layers of one of nature’s mightiest sites.As the Grand Canyon turns 100 – a brief history of the world’s most famous rock formation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »