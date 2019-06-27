News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pay gap law that would name and shame worst performers criticised for lack of clarity

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 07:31 AM

A potential law on the gender-pay gap that would name and shame the worst performing employers is being criticised for a lack of clarity.

CIPD Ireland, a body representing HR professionals, said a lack of detail around the definition of pay, how an issue is reported and where it is reported will lead to confusion amongst companies.

'The Gender Pay Gap Information Bill' will initially affect workforces of 250 or more if passed, but it will extend to those with over 50 in time.

The Government's bill is to be debated at a meeting of the justice committee today, as part of its journey into law.

Director of CIPD Ireland Mary Connaughton said its lack of detail is a huge concern.

She said: "In order to help companies comply they need to know how to calculate the number of employees so they can see who is in scope and who is not in scope.

"We also need clarity on the actual definition of pay, so how to treat things like overtime.

"They also haven't added clarity on things such as how to report and where to report."

TOPIC: Gender Equality

