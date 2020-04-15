News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Pay cuts for TDs and Senators not being ruled out

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 03:40 PM

Pay cuts for TDs and Senators in light of the coronavirus outbreak are not being ruled out.

However, the Finance Minister's admitted the measure hasn't yet been discussed.

It comes after the Prime Minister of New Zealand and her cabinet took a 20% pay cut for the next six months as an act of solidarity with workers who have been impacted.

Minister Paschal Donohoe said the matter will be discussed in the coming weeks.

"I haven't to date considered whether wage reductions are merited or needed for TDs or Senators," he said.

"It is the case that a number of TDs and Senators are handing back to the State increases they were due, but it is also the case that some are not doing that."

