Pavee Point's Collins: 'Significant minority' of Travellers not following Covid-19 guidelines

The director of Pavee Point, the Traveller and Roma support centre, has said that “a significant minority” of Travellers are not observing the guidelines with regard to Covid-19.

Martin Collins told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that “by and large” the message about the importance of social and physical distancing and hand washing is “getting across” and Travellers are observing the restrictions.

But there is “a significant minority” who are “not taking this issue seriously” and are not following the guidelines.

Winnie Reilly added that there are huge challenges for some members of the Traveller community, especially older people, many of whom could not read and therefore could not follow the instructions in the booklet issued by the Government.

Limited space also made it difficult for anyone to self isolate and she pointed out that it was difficult to follow hand washing instructions without running water.

The latest restrictions in operation since Friday, March 27 mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:

Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice social distancing