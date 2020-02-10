Paul Quinn’s mother voices anger at claims she was manipulated prior to election

The mother of a Co Armagh man beaten to death says she is angry at claims she was manipulated as a tool against Sinn Féin.

The brutal killing of Paul Quinn, 21, by republicans in 2007 became one of the major talking points of the general election.

Sinn Féin faced criticism from its political rivals over its response to the killing.

In 2007, the party’s Northern Irish Finance Minister Conor Murphy – then the MP for Newry and Armagh – claimed Mr Quinn was involved in criminality.

Mrs Quinn refuted this claim and called for Mr Murphy to be removed from his post as minister.

Mr Murphy last week apologised for the remarks, while Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald spoke to the victim’s mother, Breege Quinn.

The apology represented a dramatic change in position as prior to that he had denied even making the comments.

Mrs Quinn said she had also been promised a letter from Mr Murphy.

Some have criticised the timing of the furore shortly before voters went to the polls to select the next government.

It did not appear to harm Sinn Féin who are enjoying historic breakthroughs in the state which Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have dominated for decades.

Mrs Quinn called the BBC's Stephen Nolan Show on Monday to voice her anger at the accusations she was manipulated.

“I am so angry,” she told the Nolan Show.

“I am so angry that people are calling into your show to say that you manipulated Stephen and I to go on your show just because there is an election on.

“Stephen, if you called us every day this last 14 years, we would appreciate it. Those people, why are they being so angry towards you, so disrespectful towards you. We take all calls from all stations to get justice for our son Paul.

“I could just sit down and cry.”

Mrs Quinn also said she has not yet received the letter she had been promised from Mr Murphy.