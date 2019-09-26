News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paul Murphy leaves Socialist Party to form new group

By Press Association
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 05:40 PM

Dublin South-West TD Paul Murphy has left the Socialist Party to launch a new socialist group.

The party known as Solidarity-People Before Profit – formerly the Anti-Austerity Alliance – had three TDs elected at the last general election.

Mr Murphy confirmed his departure in a statement on Thursday.

“After an extensive debate within the Socialist Party, a group of members, including me, have decided to leave and intend to launch a new socialist group,” Mr Murphy said.

“When we decided to leave, the party accepted that and we all aim to have an amicable and cooperative relationship in the future in the interests of working-class people.”

Mr Murphy said he would continue in his role as a member of Solidarity-People Before Profit.

“All six TDs in Solidarity-PBP will continue to work together closely in Dail Eireann and in building and assisting struggles in workplaces and communities,” he said.

The new socialist group is due to be launched on Monday September 30 at 1pm.- Press Association

- This story was updated at 5.40pm.

