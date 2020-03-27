Patrols as scammers exploit coronavirus fears

Extra patrol cars are on the roads in rural and urban parts of Kerry after reports of scammers targeting vulnerable people in their homes.
Men in boiler suits are calling to homes in Kerry, posing as HSE workers and offering fumigation services, gardaí have said.
The HSE does not provide such a service.
Properties in Farranfore and Killarney have been targeted in recent days, with four men wearing boiler suits calling in a van to homes, offering to fumigate the houses against Covid-19.
In another alleged incident, a smartly dressed man accompanied by a worker in protective gear has knocked on doors, saying that he has been sent to check insulation.
Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald, representing Castleisland, has been highlighting the matter on social media.
He has described what is happening as “appalling”.
“It is appalling that somebody would stoop so low in order to get money out of people in this current crisis,” said Mr Fitzgerald.
Sergeant Tim O’Keeffe said: “People are vulnerable at the moment.
“They are scared, and [criminals] will prey on people because of that.”
He added extra patrol cars are on the roads in both rural and urban areas, and gardaí will drop prescriptions and bring in turf if needed. People should not hesitate to call on the gardaí if in need of assistance, Sgt O’Keeffe said.
Meanwhile, a new monitoring operation has been put into action in the Kerry Division to break up large groups of people.
They are also appealing to the public to contact authorities if they see large groups entering public houses or gathering in any location.