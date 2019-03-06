NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Patrick Quirke told GP of his 'distress and guilt' over affair, court hears

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 01:02 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Patrick Quirke’s GP has told his trial that he (Mr Quirke) confided in him about his affair with Mary Lowry and he felt he still had feelings for her after the break-up.

Mr Quirke, a 50-year-old farmer from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary denies murdering his former lover’s boyfriend sometime after June 3, 2011.

Patrick Quirke. Photo: Collins.

Dr Ivor Hanrahan said Patrick Quirke mentioned work and financial-related stressors when he called to him for a routine check-up in September 2010.

He said he referred him to a counsellor and subsequently prescribed anti-depressants for him, mainly to help him sleep.

In February 2011, he said he told him about an affair he had with Mary Lowry – his wife’s sister-in-law.

READ MORE: Irish lawyer spat at flight attendant during drunken rant, court hears

He said he told him it was a source of “upset, distress and guilt” and asked him not to document the affair in his file.

When asked if he thought Mr Quirke still had feelings for her, he said he did before adding he was “quite hurt and upset” that she was with someone else.

In her evidence earlier in the trial, Mrs Lowry said she started seeing Bobby Ryan in August 2010.

His last reported sighting was leaving her home on June 3, 2011.

Mr Quirke denies murdering the local DJ sometime after that date and the date he discovered his body in a tank on her farm in April 2013.

More on this topic

€250 fine for man who mistook courthouse for bar while intoxicated

Father convicted in UK of plotting acid attack on three-year-old boy

€150,000 for woman beaten on street by former partner

Irish lawyer spat at flight attendant during drunken rant, court hears


KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

Church 'extremely grateful' for recovery of 800-year-old 'Crusader' skull

Elisha Gault's mother thanks anonymous donor who paid for tragic teen's headstone

Hunt on to find London parcel bombs sender

Coast Guard called to assist in search for man missing in Co Down


Lifestyle

Nashville: Why the Music City is grooving to a foodie beat

5, 4, 3, 2, 1… A whistle-stop tour through the infinite vacuum of space

On your marks! 8 of the best downloads to power up your running this spring

Don’t just ditch the chocolate: 11 positive food habits to pick up for lent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »