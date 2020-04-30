News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Patients with severe Covid-19 infections had ‘abnormal’ blood clotting

Patients with severe Covid-19 infections had ‘abnormal’ blood clotting
By Press Association
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 01:28 PM

Patients with severe cases of Covid-19 had abnormal blood clotting which contributed to some deaths, research has found.

The study found that patients with higher levels of blood clotting had a significantly worse prognosis and were more likely to require intensive care.

Scientists from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) said their findings show Covid-19 is associated with a unique type of blood clotting.

The study, carried out by the RCSI’s Irish Centre for Vascular Biology (ICVB) and St James’s Hospital, Dublin, has been published in the British Journal of Haematology.

The authors found that abnormal blood clotting occurred in patients with severe Covid-19 infection, causing micro-clots in the lungs.

Professor James O’Donnell, director of the ICVB said: “Our novel findings demonstrate that Covid-19 is associated with a unique type of blood-clotting disorder that is primarily focused within the lungs and which undoubtedly contributes to the high levels of mortality being seen in patients with Covid-19.”

Prof O’Donnell, a consultant haematologist with the National Coagulation Centre at St James’s Hospital, said this scenario is not seen with other types of lung infection.

READ MORE

Taoiseach reveals 'slow and gradual' plan to lift lockdown restrictions

“In addition to pneumonia affecting the small air sacs within the lungs, we are also finding hundreds of small blood clots throughout the lungs,” he added.

“This explains why blood oxygen levels fall dramatically in severe Covid-19 infection.

“Understanding how these micro-clots are being formed within the lung is critical so that we can develop more effective treatments for our patients, particularly those in high risk groups.

“Further studies will be required to investigate whether different blood-thinning treatments may have a role in selected high-risk patients in order to reduce the risk of clot formation.”

Professor James O’Donnell (Maxwells/PA)
Professor James O’Donnell (Maxwells/PA)

Emerging evidence also shows that the abnormal blood-clotting problem in Covid-19 results in a significantly increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Prof O’Donnell led the cross-disciplinary study, with joint first authors Dr Helen Fogarty and Dr Liam Townsend, along with consultants from multiple specialities at St James’s Hospital and researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Trinity College Dublin.

Further research will continue under the Irish Covid-19 Vasculopathy Study, which has been jointly funded by the Health Research Board and Irish Research Council as part of the Government’s Covid-19 Rapid Response Research funding.

READ MORE

'This is good news': Success of Remdesivir in treating Covid-19 encouraging, expert says

More on this topic

Yes, you can still experience burnout working from homeYes, you can still experience burnout working from home

UK government urged to publish lockdown exit strategy to provide clarityUK government urged to publish lockdown exit strategy to provide clarity

Virtual comedy club attempting to break Guinness World RecordVirtual comedy club attempting to break Guinness World Record

Five prison officers in the North test positive for Covid-19Five prison officers in the North test positive for Covid-19


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusRoyal College of Surgeons in IrelandTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up